PMQ Coffee Agenda

Gear up caffeine addicts – PMQ's Coffee Agenda is back! This year, the event will explore the infinite possibilities of coffee by gathering award-winning baristas and roasters, local coffee farmers, designers, chefs and homegrown brands together in one space. Held from October 22 to 24, the three-day event will take your taste buds on a journey with unique brews, talks, and workshops where guests can learn about the art of coffee making, tasting, and even food pairing! Click here to sign up and find out more about each workshop.