Calling all caffeine addicts – PMQ's annual Coffee Agenda is back for another year! From October 10 to 13, this four-day festival showcases products from over 40 local and overseas coffee brands. Attendees can taste rare coffee varieties from countries like Panama or Yemen, attend sharing sessions about the world of coffee, and chat with baristas to gain insider tips to perfect their brews at home. What’s more, festival-goers can head to PMQ’s event space, Qube, to catch local baristas as they compete against each other in the 2024 Hong Kong Barista Championship during the four-day event. Find complete details about Coffee Agenda 2024 on PMQ’s website.