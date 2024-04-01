PMQ Play Stuff Fest

Time Out says

PMQ presents Play Stuff Fest, the ultimate gathering for all kidults and toy lovers! This year's event features a four-day toy market showcasing an exciting lineup of local and overseas designer toy brands, including C daan Made, Creature Collectors Club, Leeeeeetoy, Sadism Brainman Toy, and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet local creators and connect with fellow fans over exclusive collections of classic film and anime memorabilia, as well as limited-edition designer toy figures; engage in discussions led by designers and collectors, and take part in workshops to experience the artistry behind toy-making. Don’t miss the special Mini 4WD Concours d'Elegance, co-organised with Tamiya Hong Kong, promising thrilling wheel-to-wheel battles among selected cars with the best design as chosen by players and toy designers.

Here's a quick look at the exciting festival: