Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

PMQ presents FabriX

  • Things to do
  • PMQ, Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
  1. PMQ
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. PMQ
    Photograph: Courtesy PMQ
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. PMQ
    Photograph: Courtesy PMQ
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Presented by PMQ and with CreateHK, FabriX is a digital fashion initiative where 12 outstanding designers have been paired up with local digital elites to present a one-of-a-kind fashion show for the public to learn and experience the infinite possibilities of digital fashion. Aside from the FabriX Main Showcase, where technology, animations, as well as audio and light effects come together to showcase the unlimited creativity and inspiration story of each fashion creation, visitors will also get to 'try on' different virtual garments via AR technology and join in on a series of dialogues that will cover the concept of the Metaverse, the impact of digital fashion, and new market demands.

Details

Event website:
fabrix.pmq.org.hk/en/
Address:
PMQ
35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@pmq.org.hk

Dates and times

11:00PMQ
11:00PMQ
11:00PMQ
11:00PMQ
11:00PMQ
11:00PMQ
11:00PMQ
11:00PMQ
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.