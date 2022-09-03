PMQ presents FabriX

Time Out says

Presented by PMQ and with CreateHK, FabriX is a digital fashion initiative where 12 outstanding designers have been paired up with local digital elites to present a one-of-a-kind fashion show for the public to learn and experience the infinite possibilities of digital fashion. Aside from the FabriX Main Showcase, where technology, animations, as well as audio and light effects come together to showcase the unlimited creativity and inspiration story of each fashion creation, visitors will also get to 'try on' different virtual garments via AR technology and join in on a series of dialogues that will cover the concept of the Metaverse, the impact of digital fashion, and new market demands.