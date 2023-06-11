Time Out says

The Pocari Sweat Run Fest 2022 is now open for registration! Taking place on December 3 at the West Kowloon Cultural District, the race has three running categories available – 3km GoFun Obstacle Run, 5km individual GoRun elite race, and 5km GoRun elite team challenge race (four runners/team) – along with yoga and fitness workshops led by professional instructors, a series of sports challenges and games, live music performances, as well as Powe'r Of Swear Challenge Zone featuring fun obstacles that will get you working up a sweat.

Aside from races and activities for the whole family, participants will also receive a ton of Pocari merch and other goodies such as a runner jersey, tote bag, towel, wristband, face masks, and many more. Participants who have successfully enrolled are also eligible to take part in training classes on a first-come, first-served basis.