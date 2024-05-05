Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pocky giveaway in Hong Kong

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. pocky
    Photograph: Courtesy Glico
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. pocky
    Photograph: Courtesy Glico
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Try all four flavours of the classic biscuit stick over two weekends

Regardless of your age, you’ve most likely tried Pocky at least once. On the off chance that you’ve never heard of Pocky before, they are simple, yet addictive, chocolate-coated biscuit sticks from Japanese century-old snack brand Glico, with a variety of flavours available ranging from plain chocolate to strawberry or even banana. From April 26 to May 5, Glico will be giving away up to 4,000 boxes of Pocky in locations like Causeway Bay, Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui, and Tseung Kwan O. Keep your eyes peeled for Glico’s staff to get your hands on Pocky in flavours like double chocolate, matcha, double berry, as well as the brand’s original chocolate-coated version. 

Stop by these locations this week to get your hands on free boxes of Pocky:

Friday, April 26:
1pm-7pm: Pedestrian walkway, Causeway Bay

Saturday, April 27:
1pm-7pm: Nearby Gala Place, Mong Kok

Sunday, April 28:
1pm-7pm: Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Saturday, May 4:
1pm-7pm: Nearby East Point City, Hang Hau MTR Station, Tseung Kwan O

Sunday, May 5:
1pm-7pm: Pedestrian walkway, Causeway Bay

Please note that the scheduled venues and hours are subject to change.

Details

Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.