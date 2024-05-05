Time Out says

Regardless of your age, you’ve most likely tried Pocky at least once. On the off chance that you’ve never heard of Pocky before, they are simple, yet addictive, chocolate-coated biscuit sticks from Japanese century-old snack brand Glico, with a variety of flavours available ranging from plain chocolate to strawberry or even banana. From April 26 to May 5, Glico will be giving away up to 4,000 boxes of Pocky in locations like Causeway Bay, Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui, and Tseung Kwan O. Keep your eyes peeled for Glico’s staff to get your hands on Pocky in flavours like double chocolate, matcha, double berry, as well as the brand’s original chocolate-coated version.

Stop by these locations this week to get your hands on free boxes of Pocky:



Friday, April 26:

1pm-7pm: Pedestrian walkway, Causeway Bay



Saturday, April 27:

1pm-7pm: Nearby Gala Place, Mong Kok



Sunday, April 28:

1pm-7pm: Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui



Saturday, May 4:

1pm-7pm: Nearby East Point City, Hang Hau MTR Station, Tseung Kwan O



Sunday, May 5:

1pm-7pm: Pedestrian walkway, Causeway Bay



Please note that the scheduled venues and hours are subject to change.