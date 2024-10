It’s always been notoriously difficult to become a homeowner in Hong Kong, even with government schemes in place, which have been plagued with increasingly long waiting lists over the years. To help the younger generation get on the property ladder, Lee announced the Housing Authority will allocate an extra ballot number to young family applicants and one-person applicants aged below 40 who wish to purchase subsidised flats under the Home Ownership Scheme. Those applying with the ‘white form’ – signifying the applicant is not living in public rental flats and fulfil asset and income requirements – will have a higher chance of buying subsidised housing.

Furthermore, the quota for subsidised homes in the second-hand market will increase by 1,500 slots, dedicated to young family and one-person applicants aged under 40. The ratio of public rental flats to subsidised homes will also be changed from 7:3 to 6:4 in the next few years, so Hongkongers’ chances of purchasing subsidised housing is higher. Applicants who fail to win the ballot in the last two sales will be given an extra ballot in the next one.