Sheung Wan-based Italian restaurant Posso is releasing a bottomless pasta menu ($570 per person) that’ll curb your carb cravings. The menu kicks off with appetisers like crispy prawn croquettes with lemon aioli and cayenne pepper, and beef tartare topped with capers and anchovies. Then, diners can enjoy as many portions of Posso’s handmade pasta as they can stomach, with options including roughly sliced maltagliati with fennel sausage and porcini mushrooms and shaved parmigiano; canestrini in bell pepper sauce with ricotta cheese; malfaldine with prawns, red peppers, and garum; as well as the all-time classic spaghetti Bolognese. Finally, the menu concludes with your choice of dessert like Posso’s classic tiramisu or smoked vanilla gelato garnished with a hazelnut crumble and spicy caramel sauce. This bottomless pasta menu will be available for dinner from Mondays to Thursdays, and for lunch on Saturdays. Book your tables by visiting Posso’s website.