Premiere fashion presentation Centrestage is back this September

Gird your loins, boys and girls – Hong Kong’s premiere fashion show Centrestage is just around the corner! Taking place from September 9 to 11 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) Halls 1A-C, this year's event shines a spotlight on the theme 'Inclusion and Diversity', with the tagline '#MeMyselfAndUs' to bring forth a message that celebrates the mosaic tiles of different cultures, values, and individuals.

The whole event is earmarked by three thematic zones: Allure, which represents the height of craftsmanship, refinement and elegance; Iconic, an eclectic mix of avant-garde designs; and Metro, an enchanting variety of contemporary, minimalistic expressions of urban life. Aside from the creative pulse of each designer, the annual fashion showcase also promotes a free-flow of beauty and creativity with over 30 events, including runway shows, mini parades, seminars, and much more.

Ahead, we've spent some time sorting through an array of stellar brands that will be taking part in this year's event, and came up with three Hong Kong labels that best exemplify various lenses towards beauty and craftsmanship. Read on to find out more about each locally-bred designer brand!