Premiere fashion presentation Centrestage is back this September

Demo
The boundary-pushing Demo is on a mission to smash away the gender convention. Inspired by men’s and women’s wear, Demo champions an alternative gender expression – soft masculinity, channelling a vision of androgynous beauty. The brand’s clothing line also evokes discourse about the perspective on gender against the biological one, as in the brand’s statement, "One is not born, but rather becomes a man." For all the forward-thinking design and rebellious concepts, the value of traditions is not lost in its sartorial elegance. The aesthetic traditions and contemporary mode of expression are melded together to bring out the beauty of every Demo's wearer.