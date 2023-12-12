Get your hands on everything from homemade bites to high-end designer goods at the annual Prestige Fairs for Christmas. Held in the Grand Ballroom of Conrad Hong Kong every year, the fair features over 250 small businesses and artisans from around the world; offering a range of jewellery, fashion pieces, accessories, gourmet food, homewares, children’s products and much more. There’s nothing quite like shopping for others – and for yourself – at a five-star hotel.
Prestige Fairs: Christmas Lifestyle and Gift Fairs Hong Kong
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- prestigefairs.hk
- Address:
- Conrad Hong Kong
- Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty
- Hong Kong
Dates and times
