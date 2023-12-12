Hong Kong
Timeout

Prestige Fairs: Christmas Lifestyle and Gift Fairs Hong Kong

  • Things to do, Markets and fairs
  • Conrad Hong Kong, Admiralty
  • Recommended
Prestige Fairs, Christmas
Photograph: Courtesy Prestige Fairs
Time Out says

Get your hands on everything from homemade bites to high-end designer goods at the annual Prestige Fairs for Christmas. Held in the Grand Ballroom of Conrad Hong Kong every year, the fair features over 250 small businesses and artisans from around the world; offering a range of jewellery, fashion pieces, accessories, gourmet food, homewares, children’s products and much more. There’s nothing quite like shopping for others – and for yourself – at a five-star hotel. 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
prestigefairs.hk
Address:
Conrad Hong Kong
Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty
Hong Kong

Dates and times

