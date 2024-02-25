Prosperity Shimmers in Every Colour at Pacific Place

Time Out says

This Chinese New Year, Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct invite you to immerse yourself in a dazzling garden of vivid colours. Blending modern design with floral arrangements, the mall turns into a stunning Chinese landscape garden featuring dragon motifs, peach blossoms, and vibrant hues. Meanwhile, Starstreet Precinct offers a beautiful display of lanterns that light up the festive season. What's more, shoppers will get to enjoy a delightful shopping experience and special rewards, including Pacific Place Shopping e-Vouchers and exclusive 'Colours of Fortune' lai see packets symbolising prosperity and love.