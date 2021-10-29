From now to October 31, head to the HarbourChill harbourfront space (next to Pierside Precinct of Wan Chai Ferry Pier) and take a snap with a giant inflatable pumpkin! Organised by Triple lips production, Pumpkin is coming to town invites every family and their little monsters to not only take pics with the enormous 10-metre-tall orange pumpkin but also take part in a pumpkin hunt! Participants can register through Bookyay to receive a map, where they will then have to uncover numerous 'pumpkins' hidden around the area and circle their locations on the map. Discover them all to receive candy or a small gift as a reward! Then, on October 30 and 31 (5pm-9pm), those who have registered on Bookyay can receive a special hand strap, which they can use to go trick-or-treating with different Halloween performers around the area – costumes are highly encouraged!