Pyjama Party at The Daily Tot

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Daily Tot, Soho
the daily tot
Photograph: Courtesy The Daily Tot
Time Out says

Don’t feel like slapping on a Halloween costume this year? Why not don your jammies and head to The Daily Tot’s Halloween pyjama party? The sleepwear party will present a night full of mystery, fun, and most importantly a three-hour-long free-flow. Indulge in daiquiris, prosecco, wine, beer, and house spirits as DJ Minou churns out tunes that range from afrobeats, Latin dance tracks, to hip hop anthems to keep your feet moving.

Details

Address:
The Daily Tot
Shop E, LG/F, Felicity Bldg, 58 Hollywood Rd, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@thedailytot.com

Dates and times

