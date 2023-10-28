Pyjama Party at The Daily Tot

Time Out says

Don’t feel like slapping on a Halloween costume this year? Why not don your jammies and head to The Daily Tot’s Halloween pyjama party? The sleepwear party will present a night full of mystery, fun, and most importantly a three-hour-long free-flow. Indulge in daiquiris, prosecco, wine, beer, and house spirits as DJ Minou churns out tunes that range from afrobeats, Latin dance tracks, to hip hop anthems to keep your feet moving.