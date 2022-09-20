Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pyramid Hill

  • Things to do
  • Ma On Shan
pyramid hill
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikicommons/Chong Fat
Advertising

Time Out says

If you’re looking for a challenging hike, Pyramid Hill is one of Hong Kong’s highest points to climb. Start from the Ma On Shan Country Trail, which will lead you to a short flight of stairs that takes you up to Section Four of the MacLehose Trail. The ascent to Pyramid Hill will be challenging but once you reach the summit, you’ll be greeted with a stunning panoramic vista of Sai Kung and Ma On Shan. To finish the hike, continue along the MacLehose Trail where you’ll pass by surrounding hills full of shrubbery. Follow a path, which leads into a forest, and at the end you’ll reach Chuk Yeung Road. Head towards the Shui Long Wo Campsite, but walk down the paved road to reach the end of the hike at the entrance of Kei Ling Ha Forest Track, where you can find bus 299X that heads to Sai Kung or Sha Tin.

Details

Address:
Ma On Shan
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.