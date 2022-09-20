Time Out says

If you’re looking for a challenging hike, Pyramid Hill is one of Hong Kong’s highest points to climb. Start from the Ma On Shan Country Trail, which will lead you to a short flight of stairs that takes you up to Section Four of the MacLehose Trail. The ascent to Pyramid Hill will be challenging but once you reach the summit, you’ll be greeted with a stunning panoramic vista of Sai Kung and Ma On Shan. To finish the hike, continue along the MacLehose Trail where you’ll pass by surrounding hills full of shrubbery. Follow a path, which leads into a forest, and at the end you’ll reach Chuk Yeung Road. Head towards the Shui Long Wo Campsite, but walk down the paved road to reach the end of the hike at the entrance of Kei Ling Ha Forest Track, where you can find bus 299X that heads to Sai Kung or Sha Tin.