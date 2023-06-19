Time Out says

Transformed from an empty government land plot, Quarryside spans over 3,700sq m and features a variety of multi-functional event spaces that cater to different needs, including the Dockyard Theatre, Workshop Space, Community Kitchen, and indoor Function Rooms. Additionally, an open lawn and pet-friendly facilities are available as a green leisure space for the public to visit with their furry pals. With its architectural design inspired by the industrial heritage of the neighbourhood, Quarryside is also a hub for creativity and community, where a range of creativity-led activities will be regularly held.