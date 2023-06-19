Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Quarryside

  • Things to do
  • Quarry Bay
  1. Quarryside
    Photograph: Courtesy Quarryside
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Quarryside
    Photograph: Courtesy Quarryside
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Quarryside
    Photograph: Courtesy Quarryside
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Quarryside
    Photograph: Courtesy Quarryside
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Transformed from an empty government land plot, Quarryside spans over 3,700sq m and features a variety of multi-functional event spaces that cater to different needs, including the Dockyard Theatre, Workshop Space, Community Kitchen, and indoor Function Rooms. Additionally, an open lawn and pet-friendly facilities are available as a green leisure space for the public to visit with their furry pals. With its architectural design inspired by the industrial heritage of the neighbourhood, Quarryside is also a hub for creativity and community, where a range of creativity-led activities will be regularly held.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Hoi Shin Lane, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.