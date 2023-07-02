Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Pontiac’s Red, White & Rainbow

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • The Pontiac, Soho
  • Recommended
  1. The Pontiac’s Red, White & Rainbow
    Photograph: Courtesy The Pontiac
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The Pontiac’s Red, White & Rainbow
    Photograph: Courtesy The Pontiac
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. The Pontiac’s Red, White & Rainbow
    Photograph: Courtesy The Pontiac
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Celebrate independence and equal rights with The Ponty's feline-themed party

It's that time of year again when The Pontiac, an award-winning American dive bar, celebrates love, equality, and freedom. In June 2015, the United States legalized same-sex marriage, coinciding with the opening of The Pontiac. This led to the inception of their first annual event, the Red, White & Rainbow celebration, in honour of independence and equal rights. For nine years and through many changes, The Pontiac has only grown stronger. This year, the bar is taking it up a notch with its 9 Lives Pussy Palace theme and is encouraging everyone to channel their inner feline. Whether you come dressed as Cat Woman, Kinky Puss and Boots, or any other interpretation, all are welcome to join in on the fun.

Don't miss the party on July 2nd and indulge in $50 cocktails, fruity slushies, and $30 Modelo beers. Additionally, their sister establishment, Ponty Cafe, will serve plates of BBQ in exchange for donations. The proceeds from each plate of food will go towards supporting the Pink Alliance, a non-profit organization that advocates for the LGBT+ community.

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/thepontiac/
Address:
The Pontiac
13 Old Bailey Street
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2521 3855
info@wearethepontiac.com
Opening hours:
2pm

Dates and times

14:00The Pontiac’s Red, White & RainbowThe Pontiac
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.