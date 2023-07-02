Time Out says

It's that time of year again when The Pontiac, an award-winning American dive bar, celebrates love, equality, and freedom. In June 2015, the United States legalized same-sex marriage, coinciding with the opening of The Pontiac. This led to the inception of their first annual event, the Red, White & Rainbow celebration, in honour of independence and equal rights. For nine years and through many changes, The Pontiac has only grown stronger. This year, the bar is taking it up a notch with its 9 Lives Pussy Palace theme and is encouraging everyone to channel their inner feline. Whether you come dressed as Cat Woman, Kinky Puss and Boots, or any other interpretation, all are welcome to join in on the fun.

Don't miss the party on July 2nd and indulge in $50 cocktails, fruity slushies, and $30 Modelo beers. Additionally, their sister establishment, Ponty Cafe, will serve plates of BBQ in exchange for donations. The proceeds from each plate of food will go towards supporting the Pink Alliance, a non-profit organization that advocates for the LGBT+ community.