Regala Skycity Hotel's Oktoberfest celebrations

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Regala Skycity Hotel, Chek Lap Kok
Regala Skycity Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Regala Skycity Hotel
Time Out says

This October, Regala Skycity Hotel will provide guests with extravagant Oktoberfest celebrations from the outdoor terrace of their restaurant, Vivace. From now until October 29, the exhilarating festivities will provide live music for attendees to groove to, as well as a wide variety of German beers and a hefty spread of dishes for guests to sip and nibble on. There will also be game booths, photo spots, along with other goodies for attendees to purchase and take home. Get your tickets for this exciting Oktoberfest feast on Regala Skycity Hotel’s website.

Details

Event website:
eshop.regalhotel.com/products/regala-skycity-hotel-oktoberfest-2023
Address:
Regala Skycity Hotel
8 Airport Expo Boulevard Hong Kong International Airport Chek Lap Kok, Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

