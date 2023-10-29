Regala Skycity Hotel's Oktoberfest celebrations

Time Out says

This October, Regala Skycity Hotel will provide guests with extravagant Oktoberfest celebrations from the outdoor terrace of their restaurant, Vivace. From now until October 29, the exhilarating festivities will provide live music for attendees to groove to, as well as a wide variety of German beers and a hefty spread of dishes for guests to sip and nibble on. There will also be game booths, photo spots, along with other goodies for attendees to purchase and take home. Get your tickets for this exciting Oktoberfest feast on Regala Skycity Hotel’s website.