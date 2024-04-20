Renaissance Harbour View Hotel's Spanish afternoon tea

Time Out says

Whisk your taste buds away to Spain with Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong’s latest afternoon tea set. Begin your tea experience by nibbling on an array of cold cuts from a cured meat and cheese platter, before moving onto other savoury bites like bikini sandwiches, codfish croquettes, gambas al ajillo, and gazpacho shooters. The hotel’s Spanish tea set also dishes up a curated selection of classic desserts like churros with chocolates, traditional almond cake, Basque burnt cheesecakes, orange-flavoured rice pudding, as well as Spanish nougat.