Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Renaissance Harbour View Hotel's Spanish afternoon tea

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Renaissance Harbour View Hotel, Wan Chai
Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong
Advertising

Time Out says

Whisk your taste buds away to Spain with Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong’s latest afternoon tea set. Begin your tea experience by nibbling on an array of cold cuts from a cured meat and cheese platter, before moving onto other savoury bites like bikini sandwiches, codfish croquettes, gambas al ajillo, and gazpacho shooters. The hotel’s Spanish tea set also dishes up a curated selection of classic desserts like churros with chocolates, traditional almond cake, Basque burnt cheesecakes, orange-flavoured rice pudding, as well as Spanish nougat.

Details

Event website:
www.renhongkong-eshop.com/en/product/14Knz202uQ02/MIRAGE+BAR+&+RESTAURANT
Address:
Renaissance Harbour View Hotel
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Price:
$360 for one, $657.80 for two

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.