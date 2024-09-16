Retro Moon Show by Vessel x Carnaby Fair

This Mid-Autumn Festival, Vessel is partnering with Carnaby Fair to present a stunning lantern exhibition by the Kwun Tong waterfront. Featuring renowned local artists such as Siukins, Keith Lam (Peck), and Nick Tsao, the exhibition merges traditional and modern elements of Hong Kong culture through five gigantic lantern installations standing roughly three metres tall. Visitors can explore these artistic displays while enjoying street performances and print-pressing activities on the night of Mid-Autumn Fest (Sept 17, 6pm-11pm). As night falls, the waterfront becomes a perfect spot for moon-gazing, inviting everyone to celebrate the festival together and create new cherished memories under the glowing lights.