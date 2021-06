Here to cure your travel itch, the Retro Taiwanese Journey bazaar will fly you away to – yup, you've guessed it – Taiwan! From sweet treats and savoury nibbles to nifty knick-knacks, visitors will get to experience the very best of what Taiwan has to offer, all flown in straight from the country. There are also five vintage-themed photo spots that will give you plenty of Insta-worthy pics, so be sure to have your phones and cameras fully charged!