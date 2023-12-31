Hong Kong
Timeout

Rhythm & Brews by YouTube pop-up cafe

  • Things to do
  • Ukiyo, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Rhythm & Brews by YouTube at K11 Musea
  2. Rhythm & Brews by YouTube at K11 Musea
Pay a visit to the first-ever YouTube pop-up cafe, Rhythm & Brews by YouTube, at K11 Musea! Collaborating with local specialty coffee shop Ukiyo, the pop-up invites guests to immerse themselves in music, creativity, art, culture, and food. Dig into a limited edition menu of Christmas treats and drinks – including a scrumptious pancake burger, and a red velvet mochi waffle served with cream cheese, dried raspberry, and tofu gelato – and don't miss the live YouTube Music Night concerts held every Saturday, Sunday, and public holiday starting December 9, featuring talented emerging artists like P1X3L, Winka and Sumling from Collar, Kiri T, Jace Chan, and many more. Check out the full lineup here.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.k11musea.com/
Address:
Ukiyo
610, 6F, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@ukiyohk.com

Dates and times

