Hong Kong
Robin's Nest Country Park

  • Things to do
  • New Territories
  • Recommended
  1. Robin's Nest Country Park
    Photograph: Courtesy info.gov.hkRobin's Nest Country Trail
  2. Robin's Nest Country Park
    Photograph: Courtesy info.gov.hk
  3. Robin's Nest Country Park
    Photograph: Courtesy info.gov.hk
  4. Robin's Nest Country Park, Lin Ma Hang Lead Mine
    Photograph: Courtesy info.gov.hkLin Ma Hang Lead Mine
Robin's Nest Country Park (RNCP) is Hong Kong's 25th country park. Located at Sha Tau Kok in the northeast of the New Territories, the park boasts a rich biodiversity with many species of high conservation value, such as red azalea, incense tree, Chinese grassbird, and one of Hong Kong's most important bat colonies. There are also several war relics that lie within Robin's Nest Country Park. Two MacIntosh Forts built between 1949 and 1953 can be found at Kong Shan and Pak Kung Au, along with pillboxes and trenches from World War II at Shan Tsui. 

Those looking to explore the park can hit up two hiking trails – Robin's Nest Country Trail and Lin Ma Hang Country Trail – and use the many information boards, waymarks, distance posts, as well as viewing points and interpretation panels dotted along the way to full appreciate the nature, scenic views, and heritage sites found within the park.

Address:
Robin's Nest Country Park, Sha Tau Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
