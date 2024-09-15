Subscribe
vivienne tam afternoon tea
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Clipper Lounge, Central

Romancing the Moon afternoon tea at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Time Out says

This autumn, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong collaborates with iconic fashion designer Vivienne Tam to release the festive Romancing the Moon afternoon tea set. The gorgeous tea set draws inspiration from Tam's classic design elements and bold colours. Diners can enjoy treats with Chinese motifs, such as crispy rice and jasmine chocolate cookies shaped like mahjong tiles, and double chocolate bavarois decorated with chocolate dragons. Additionally, the festive afternoon tea set offers delightful desserts with local flavours such as baked egg tart topped with bird's nest, green tea and red bean mooncakes, along with sesame and walnut macarons. The Romancing the Moon afternoon tea set will be limited to 10 sets daily, reserve your tables here.

Details

Event website:
www.sevenrooms.com/events/ahNzfnNldmVucm9vbXMtc2VjdXJlchwLEg9uaWdodGxvb3BfVmVudWUYgICYm72YiAoM?event_id=ahNzfnNldmVucm9vbXMtc2VjdXJlcjkLEg9uaWdodGxvb3BfVmVudWUYgICYm72YiAoMCxIQc3JfR2VuVmVudWVFdmVudBiAgJ6mupKoCAw
Address
Clipper Lounge
Mandarin Oriental, 5 Connaught Rd Central
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

