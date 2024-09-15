This autumn, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong collaborates with iconic fashion designer Vivienne Tam to release the festive Romancing the Moon afternoon tea set. The gorgeous tea set draws inspiration from Tam's classic design elements and bold colours. Diners can enjoy treats with Chinese motifs, such as crispy rice and jasmine chocolate cookies shaped like mahjong tiles, and double chocolate bavarois decorated with chocolate dragons. Additionally, the festive afternoon tea set offers delightful desserts with local flavours such as baked egg tart topped with bird's nest, green tea and red bean mooncakes, along with sesame and walnut macarons. The Romancing the Moon afternoon tea set will be limited to 10 sets daily, reserve your tables here.