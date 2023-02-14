Hong Kong
Romantic Rendezvous at Discovery Bay

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. Discovery Bay, Valentine's Day 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
  2. Discovery Bay, Valentine's Day 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
  3. Discovery Bay, Valentine's Day 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
  4. Discovery Bay, Valentine's Day 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay
Make your Valentine's Day a special one and enjoy a mini getaway to Discovery Bay. Take a stroll along Tai Pak Beach, which will be lit up with enormous hearts formed with over 3,000 LED candles (February 14; 6pm-10pm); enjoy the Love on Ice show (February 10-14) at the Discovery Bay Ice Rink; visit the Valentine’s Sunday Market (February 12; 11am-8pm) to get your hands on all kinds of handmade products and locally-made goods; and last but not least, make a wish and tie the 'lock' at the Love Lock Promenade or D'Deck Waterfront adorned with glistening fairy lights. Visitors can redeem a set of limited-edition Love Locks upon same-day electronic spending of $500 or above and following @VisitDiscoveryBay Facebook or Instagram (while stocks last). 

Dates and times

