Hong Kong
Room 309 and Hakuryu Sake's collaboration

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Room 309, Central
room 309 and hakuryu sake cocktails
Photograph: Courtesy Room 309(L) Taiyo, (R) Tsuki
Time Out says

During September 13 to October 31, The Pottinger Hotel’s speakeasy-style bar Room 309 is collaborating with contemporary sake brand Hakuryu Sake to craft two sake-based cocktails that reflect the characteristics and flavours of the brand’s flagship and signature sakes, Hakuryu and Shin. Using Shin, Taiyo ($150) is a cocktail which combines the sake with white peach and cold-brewed genmaicha tea. Meanwhile, Tsuki ($190) uses Hakuryu and mixes it with slow-cooked chrysanthemum and red date plum wine, as well as orange bitters and rice crackers as a garnish. If you’d like to sample Hakuryu’s sakes in their purest form, Room 309 also allows customers to order carafes or bottles of the rice wines during the promotional period.

Details

Address:
Room 309
3/F, The Pottinger
74 Queen’s Road Central
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
info@room309.hk
Transport:
Central MTR Station, Exit D2.

Dates and times

