During September 13 to October 31, The Pottinger Hotel’s speakeasy-style bar Room 309 is collaborating with contemporary sake brand Hakuryu Sake to craft two sake-based cocktails that reflect the characteristics and flavours of the brand’s flagship and signature sakes, Hakuryu and Shin. Using Shin, Taiyo ($150) is a cocktail which combines the sake with white peach and cold-brewed genmaicha tea. Meanwhile, Tsuki ($190) uses Hakuryu and mixes it with slow-cooked chrysanthemum and red date plum wine, as well as orange bitters and rice crackers as a garnish. If you’d like to sample Hakuryu’s sakes in their purest form, Room 309 also allows customers to order carafes or bottles of the rice wines during the promotional period.
Room 309 and Hakuryu Sake's collaboration
