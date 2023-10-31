Room 309 and Hakuryu Sake's collaboration

Time Out says

During September 13 to October 31, The Pottinger Hotel’s speakeasy-style bar Room 309 is collaborating with contemporary sake brand Hakuryu Sake to craft two sake-based cocktails that reflect the characteristics and flavours of the brand’s flagship and signature sakes, Hakuryu and Shin. Using Shin, Taiyo ($150) is a cocktail which combines the sake with white peach and cold-brewed genmaicha tea. Meanwhile, Tsuki ($190) uses Hakuryu and mixes it with slow-cooked chrysanthemum and red date plum wine, as well as orange bitters and rice crackers as a garnish. If you’d like to sample Hakuryu’s sakes in their purest form, Room 309 also allows customers to order carafes or bottles of the rice wines during the promotional period.