Rotten Head Music Festival (POSTPONED)
Here to celebrate all things Hong Kong, the Rotten Head Music Festival is set to light up the city with a three-day festival at AIA Vitality Park. With over 20 live music acts, mouth-watering nibbles, artisanal craft beer from five local breweries including Moonzen Brewery, Hong Kong Whistle, and Black Kite Brewery, and a jam-packed schedule of family-friendly activities, the festival promises to inject your weekend with a whole parade of fun.
Kicking things off on Friday, September 18, a lively lineup of music acts will take to the stage to get the crowd singing and dancing way into the night. Come Saturday, a giant mindfulness and yoga class will be held, accompanied by more music, great food, and the city’s beautiful skyline. Last but certainly not least, the Sunday Funday will be a whole day dedicated to families with on-stage performers, group games, interactive activities, and more.
Single-day and weekend passes are available, while kids aged three and under can go for free. More details on food vendors to be announced soon, so watch this space!
|https://www.rottenheadfest.com/
|AIA Vitality Park
|
Hong Kong Observation Wheel
8 Lung Wo Road, Central
Hong Kong
|$150-$480
-
-
AIA Vitality Park
$150-$480
Book online
-
-
AIA Vitality Park
$150-$480
Book online
-
-
AIA Vitality Park
$150-$480
Book online
