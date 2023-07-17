Rum Unleashed and The Heart of Rum at The Daily Tot

Time Out says

In conjunction with their first anniversary, hospitality group Singular Concepts will present an array of world-class guest shifts at their venues to build excitement for the upcoming Asia’s 50 Best Bars event. From July 16 to 17, Caribbean-inspired bar The Daily Tot will hold two guest shifts with bartenders across Asia who all share the same passion for rum.



On July 16, 8pm to 12am, Joshua Ivanovic of Malaysia’s Junglebird (#35 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022) along with global ambassador of Black Tot Rum, Mitch Wilson, will make their appearance at The Daily Tot in ‘Rum Unleashed’, as they craft some of their signature drinks. On the next evening, ‘The Heart of Rum’ will see Arathorn Grey of Singapore’s Tippling Club (#27 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022) and Edriane Lim of The Bar at 15 Stamford (featured on the World’s 50 Best Discovery list) as they shake and stir up their crowd-winning cocktails.