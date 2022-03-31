Time Out says

From now until March 31, T.O.P is partnering up with Traveling Muzeum and ZCWO to present the Running Away of Mona Lisa campaign, where Mona Lisa turns a fashion goddess to hang out with shoppers. T.O.P is also collaborating with ADAM, a social enterprise established by The Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong, to bring the Mona Lisa NFT Galleria. Featuring Mona Lisa-themed works and other digital artworks sold in the form of NFTs (a portion of funds raised will be donated to ADAM), the exhibition is the perfect opportunity for visitors to support the local art scene. To top it all off, there will be a Mon Lisa-themed cafe at Soffee (Shop G06&10), figurines, limited edition NFT, as well as blind boxes for fans to take home. More details can be found here.