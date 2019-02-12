Saiyuen Camping & Adventure Park
Time Out says
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that venues remain open.
Most people only go to Cheung Chau for the bun festival, but there’s a giant 11-acre outdoor adventure playground on the island, where you can try everything from a treetop canopy walk to archery battles in the jungle. And yeah, there’s goat pen as well. Sai Yuen Farm is also a fantastic glamping site with four themes and camping experiences to choose from: Native American Teepee, African Safari Tent, Star Gazing Geodesic Dome and The Mongolian Ger. All come with folding beds and sleeping bags, lighting and mosquito nets. Time for an adventure!