Saiyuen Camping & Adventure Park

Most people only go to Cheung Chau for the bun festival, but there’s a giant 11-acre outdoor adventure playground on the island, where you can try everything from a treetop canopy walk to archery battles in the jungle. And yeah, there’s goat pen as well. Sai Yuen Farm is also a fantastic glamping site with four themes and camping experiences to choose from: Native American Teepee, African Safari Tent, Star Gazing Geodesic Dome and The Mongolian Ger. All come with folding beds and sleeping bags, lighting and mosquito nets. Time for an adventure!