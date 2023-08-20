Time Out says

#BeSamsonite Pop-Up Store is now open in Harbour City, offering a modern and stylish experience for customers looking to upgrade their travel accessories. The store’s centrepiece is a three-metre-tall silver Samsonite suitcase installation, blending technology and aesthetics. It showcases innovative travel products and a high-end aircraft-themed time tunnel, showcasing Samsonite’s century-long evolution and travel aesthetics. Guests can step into the simulated aircraft-inspired time tunnel and immerse in the flying experience at the cabin area.

Along with the opening, the brand also introduced celebrity Jeffrey Ngai Tsun Sang as their ambassador, aimed at attracting the Generation Z market.