Hong Kong
Sea of Lanterns: Blissful Mid-Autumn Reunion @ Lee Tung Avenue

  • Things to do
  • Lee Tung Avenue, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
Lee Tung Avenue Mid Autumn Lanterns 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Lee Tung Avenue
Time Out says

Celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival the traditional way, Lee Tung Avenue (LTA) will be lined with over 800 colourful lanterns for visitors to bask in the warm glow of the holiday this year. The lanterns will set the avenue alight every day from 5pm, welcoming the public to take photos of the festive decorations.

To add new meaning to the traditional festival, LTA will also be hosting a series of meaningful events, including a charity marketplace (Sept 3-7) and a charity pop-up (Sept 11-12,17-18), both of which will feature booths selling handmade items, lantern-making workshops, and more. Proceeds from the sales will go towards providing welfare services for those in need in the community. On September 10, don't miss the Baron Music Stage - Mid-Autumn Festival Concert (1pm-3pm) with Cantopop performances, along with the Share the Joy community concert (4.30pm-5pm) featuring folk songs performed by a string quartet. All children who visit LTA on Sept 10 will also receive a free mini lantern.

Details

Event website:
www.leetungavenue.com.hk/en/index/
Address:
Lee Tung Avenue
200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

