Time Out says

It's been two years since the historic Central Market reopened as a cultural hub, and to celebrate, the self-subbed 'Playground for All' has put together a bundle of events and activities for the public to enjoy. Working together with various partners, the month-long celebration is divided into three main themes – Select for Central, Found in Central, and Come to Central – to promote sustainability, cultural diversity, and cross-generational cohesion. From upcycling programmes and exhibitions to a singing competition, a marketplace, a new retail space, and various decorations dotted around the venue; everyone is welcome to join.

What's more, shoppers can enjoy exciting discounts every Thursday from now to September 7, including BOGOF deals on braised abalone from Gingko Store and cookies from Cookieism, 50 percent off on all signature cakes from Asok Thai Cake, and many more.