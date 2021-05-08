Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Serve-a-thon Hong Kong

Things to do Various venues , Central Saturday May 8 2021 - Sunday May 16 2021
HandsOn Hong Kong Serve-a-thon
Organised by local charity HandsOn Hong Kong, Serve-a-thon is an annual community service event mobilising volunteers across Hong Kong to support communities in need. This year, the event will be held from May 8 to 16 and will be focused on helping those affected by the pandemic. From delivering care packages for low-income households to caring for abandoned animals, the nine-day event offers numerous programmes that welcome families and young people to volunteer. If you want to do your part and give back to the community, you can take part in Serve-a-thon by simply registering as a volunteer and selecting your preferred activity on the volunteer activity calendar.

Event website: http://www.serveathonhk.org.hk/
