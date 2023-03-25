Hong Kong
Set sail with Singular Concepts and a Spark of Madness

  • Things to do
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
singular concepts yacht party
Photograph: Courtesy Singular Concepts
Time Out says

If you’re looking for a boat party you won’t forget, head out to sea with Singular Concepts on their Entourage yacht. Taking place on March 25 from 12pm to 6pm, the party kicks off from Aberdeen and you’ll cruise around Hong Kong’s waters on a gorgeous three storey yacht as you soak up the sun. When it comes to catering, Simran Savlani of A Spark of Madness (ASOM) will dish up a delectable range of tapas from the ASOM cookbook, and run live cooking stations where you’ll get to toss noodles in the brand’s addictive sauces, and pair grilled cheese sandwiches with their tantalising jams. To spice up the party you’ll also get to wash everything down with free-flow bubbles, wine, house spirits, Aperol spritzers, and more! Tickets are $750 each, purchase your tickets for a Spark of Madness’ yacht takeover on Zicket.

Details

Dates and times

