Built in the 1960s, Sha Tau Kok Public Pier is the longest pier in Hong Kong stretching an impressive 280 meters. Along the pier, you’ll be able to see murals painted by local primary school students covering the walls, as well as seats where you can sit and stare out to the open sea. If you have time to spare, you can even go island-hopping to nearby gems like Kat O and Ap Chau, just a short 20-30 minute journey away.