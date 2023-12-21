Time Out says

Step into the life-size gingerbread house and indulge in festive treats while you join in on all the fun happenings

This holiday season, Shady Acres is gearing up for Christmas with a series of festive activities. Aside from transforming their venue into the Shady Gingerhaus, a whimsical life size gingerbread house that’s sure to awaken your inner Hansel and Gretel, Peel Street’s favourite neighbourhood joint has teamed up with Monkey 47 to create a range of festive cocktails. Inspired by beloved Christmas songs, festive drinks on the menu include Nut King Cole and ‘Tis the Season, mulled wine, and Yuletide twist on Shady Acres’ signature spiked slushies with rotating flavours such as Eggnog, Figgy Toffee Pudding and more. Hungry? Satisfy your cravings with holiday nibbles like the Christmas Burger featuring creamy Camembert, Impossible Burger, rocket, cranberry mayo, and the delectable Sweet Baby Cheesus Board with a mix of soft, hard, and blue cheeses.

Additionally, Shady Acres will be holding a series of events on every Thursday and Sunday of December. From singing carols, festive jamming sessions, to dog adoption days – the bar’s activities will spread Christmas cheer to all.

Visit Shady Acres’ Instagram for full details on their holiday events.