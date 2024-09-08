Subscribe
shake shack new york steakhouse
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack
  • Various venues, Hong Kong

Shake Shack and New York Steakhouse's collaboration

Taste authentic American flavours from the Big Apple

This summer, American burger chain Shake Shack is teaming with fellow New York eatery, New York Steakhouse, to launch a collaborative menu unlike any other. Customers can enjoy 100 percent natural Angus beef patties topped with white cheddar cheese, sautéed cremini mushrooms, fried onions, and horseradish peppercorn mayo in N.Y Steakhouse burgers ($67 for single patty, $92 for double patties). The collaboration will also see Shake Shack’s crinkle-cut fries transformed into N.Y Steakhouse fries ($46) topped with bacon bits, fresh scallions, and drizzled with horseradish peppercorn mayo. Both exclusive menu items will be available at all Shake Shack locations in Hong Kong and Macau from June 25 to September 8. 

Elevate your meal by opting for a glass of Shake Shack’s Pinot Noir red wine, or Sauvignon Blanc white wine; both of which will compliment the rich beefy flavours of the Angus beef patties and the tangy horseradish mayo. What’s more, all customers who pair any New York Steakhouse items with wine or beer from June 25 onwards can enjoy their second drink at half price. 

Various venues
Hong Kong

