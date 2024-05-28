Time Out says

In celebration of International Burger Day on May 28, Shake Shack will offer its signature ShackBurger for $28 to the first 60 customers at each Shake Shack location in Hong Kong and Macau. Aside from selling its signature burgers at an unbeatable price, Shake Shack will also give back to the community. For every six Shackburgers sold on May 28, the burger chain will be donating the value of one Shackburger to Shake Shack’s local social enterprise partner, rén, to support their mission of helping disadvantaged youths in Hong Kong.