Shake Shack invites everyone to celebrate International Burger Day by presenting a buy-one-get-one free offer on their time-limited buffalo chicken burgers at all of their locations in the city. To get your hands on this exclusive deal, simply subscribe to Shake Shack’s e-newsletter and redeem your voucher for the free burger. Then, all that’s left to do is to visit your nearest Shake Shack in the city from 12pm to 8pm on May 28, and enjoy your spicy chicken sandwiches!