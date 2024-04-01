Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Shake Shack's CNY menu

  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Hong Kong, Central
  1. shake shack cny 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. shake shack cny 2024
    Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Dig into the burger chain's hot honey chicken items from now until April 1

This January, Shake Shack returns with their highly popular hot honey chicken menu that’s set to bring good fortune and prosperity. Customers can sink their teeth into the sticky and sweet hot honey chicken burger ($63) which is topped with a cabbage and green apple slaw then sandwiched between fluffy potato buns. The menu also sees the return of Shake Shack’s chicken bites ($40 for six pieces, $56 for 10 pieces), served with a portion of hot honey on the side. In late January, Shake Shack will also be launching a mini version of their milkshakes; these come in classic flavours like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, caramel, black & white, and coffee. What’s more, Shake Shack will be giving out a packet of limited-edition lai see to each order containing any items from the hot honey chicken range (until stocks last). This special CNY menu is available from now until April 1 at all Shake Shack locations around Hong Kong.

Details

Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.