Time Out says

This January, Shake Shack returns with their highly popular hot honey chicken menu that’s set to bring good fortune and prosperity. Customers can sink their teeth into the sticky and sweet hot honey chicken burger ($63) which is topped with a cabbage and green apple slaw then sandwiched between fluffy potato buns. The menu also sees the return of Shake Shack’s chicken bites ($40 for six pieces, $56 for 10 pieces), served with a portion of hot honey on the side. In late January, Shake Shack will also be launching a mini version of their milkshakes; these come in classic flavours like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, caramel, black & white, and coffee. What’s more, Shake Shack will be giving out a packet of limited-edition lai see to each order containing any items from the hot honey chicken range (until stocks last). This special CNY menu is available from now until April 1 at all Shake Shack locations around Hong Kong.