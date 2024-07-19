Want to sweeten your palate after demolishing Shake Shack’s signature burgers? Following the positive responses of the fast-food chain’s pistachio shake ($64) last summer, Shake Shack has announced they’ll be bringing back the popular cooling drink this summer! Using baklava – a Middle Eastern layered pastry dessert – as inspiration, Shake Shack combines its signature frozen vanilla custard with Italian pistachios and all-natural Australian honey to create the shake’s base. Then, the whole thing is topped with whipped cream, crushed pistachios, and crispy filo pastry for a contrast in texture – sounds like heaven to us. Visit any of Shake Shack’s locations in Hong Kong or Macau to get your hands on the pistachio shake from now to September 24.
