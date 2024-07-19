Subscribe
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack
Shake Shack’s pistachio shake

The American burger chain brings back their nutty creation

Want to sweeten your palate after demolishing Shake Shack’s signature burgers? Following the positive responses of the fast-food chain’s pistachio shake ($64) last summer, Shake Shack has announced they’ll be bringing back the popular cooling drink this summer! Using baklava – a Middle Eastern layered pastry dessert – as inspiration, Shake Shack combines its signature frozen vanilla custard with Italian pistachios and all-natural Australian honey to create the shake’s base. Then, the whole thing is topped with whipped cream, crushed pistachios, and crispy filo pastry for a contrast in texture – sounds like heaven to us. Visit any of Shake Shack’s locations in Hong Kong or Macau to get your hands on the pistachio shake from now to September 24.

