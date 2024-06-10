Time Out says

The Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir in Shek Kip Mei is one of the many hidden landmarks of Hong Kong. Although it is no longer in operation, the reservoir still stands tall and proud, now functioning as both a popular tourist attraction (with free tours available) and an unofficial morning exercise spot for nearby residents. Discovered by the Water Supplies Department during land renovations in 2020, this magnificent structure is the first circular underground reservoir and one of the oldest to exist in Hong Kong. In the following year, it was rated as a Grade I historical monument by the Antiquities Advisory Board.