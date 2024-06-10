Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir

  • Things to do
  • Sham Shui Po
  • Recommended
  1. bishop hill reservoir
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. bishop hill reservoir
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

The Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir in Shek Kip Mei is one of the many hidden landmarks of Hong Kong. Although it is no longer in operation, the reservoir still stands tall and proud, now functioning as both a popular tourist attraction (with free tours available) and an unofficial morning exercise spot for nearby residents. Discovered by the Water Supplies Department during land renovations in 2020, this magnificent structure is the first circular underground reservoir and one of the oldest to exist in Hong Kong. In the following year, it was rated as a Grade I historical monument by the Antiquities Advisory Board.

Details

Address:
Woh Chai Shan, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.