Time Out says

This April, the Shanghai-Hong Kong Societies Federation, Shanghai Huangpu District, and Shanghai Lingang Group have teamed up to present the 2024 Shanghai Food Festival, a four-day-long food event showcasing the best of Shanghainese cuisine. The inaugural food festival will take place at Chater Garden in Central, where several of Shanghai’s biggest time-honoured brands will set up stalls to promote their signature products and dishes.

Attendees will be able to try authentic dishes from Shanghai, such as baked stuffed sesame biscuits from Dexingguan, drunken crabs from Shaowansheng, xiao long bao from Dafugui, as well as indulgent crab golden noodles from Crab & Fish Noodles. The 2024 Shanghai Food Festival will take place from April 25 to 28 with free admission for all attendees.