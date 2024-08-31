Sheraton Hong Kong's Anna Sui afternoon tea

Sheraton Hong Kong has collaborated with renowned fashion and beauty label Anna Sui to create the Fantasia Rose Afternoon Tea, based on the brand’s latest fragrance, Fantasia Rose. The hotel’s culinary team has infused floral and fruity notes into their offerings, such as jasmine panna cotta topped with peach compote and rose choux filled with guava and rose cream. Don’t forget to try savoury bites like mini lobster rolls, crab tartlet, and Muffaletta sandwiches filled with salami and mortadella. Each guest will receive one complimentary Anna Sui gift set valued at $332 (until stocks last), which includes a 5ml bottle of Fantasia Rose, a 2ml vial from Anna Sui’s Fantasia perfume line, and a shopping voucher to use at Anna Sui counters in Hong Kong.