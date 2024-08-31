Subscribe
sheraton hong kong anna sui afternoon tea
Photograph: Courtesy Sheraton Hong Kong
  • Things to do, Food and drink events
  • Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, Tsim Sha Tsui

Sheraton Hong Kong's Anna Sui afternoon tea

Sheraton Hong Kong has collaborated with renowned fashion and beauty label Anna Sui to create the Fantasia Rose Afternoon Tea, based on the brand’s latest fragrance, Fantasia Rose. The hotel’s culinary team has infused floral and fruity notes into their offerings, such as jasmine panna cotta topped with peach compote and rose choux filled with guava and rose cream. Don’t forget to try savoury bites like mini lobster rolls, crab tartlet, and Muffaletta sandwiches filled with salami and mortadella. Each guest will receive one complimentary Anna Sui gift set valued at $332 (until stocks last), which includes a 5ml bottle of Fantasia Rose, a 2ml vial from Anna Sui’s Fantasia perfume line, and a shopping voucher to use at Anna Sui counters in Hong Kong.

Details

Event website:
sheratonhkshop.com/en/sky-lounge/
Address
Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers
20 Nathan Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Price:
$338 per person, $676 for two

Dates and times

