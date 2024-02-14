Sheraton Hong Kong's The Purrfect Afternoon Tea

Time Out says

Sheraton Hong Kong teams up with local artist LeonLollipop to create an afternoon tea adorably named The Purrfect Afternoon Tea. From now until Chinese New Year, the set offersHong Kong-style savoury bites and desserts that evoke prosperity and good fortune. Start off by digging into reinvented savoury delights like barbequed pork tarts, crispy shrimp spring rolls, and satay beef buns. For desserts, dig into local flavours such as pistachio sponge cakes adorned with the Chinese character for ‘fortune’, clementine-shaped treats filled with Earl Grey tea chocolate cream and orange compote, as well as raspberry and black sesame macarons topped with Gloomie, the adorable cat heavily featured in LeonLollipop’s works.



Each guest of Sheraton Hong Kong’s afternoon tea will also receive a CNY edition LeonLollipop cosmetic bag, which features Gloomie dressed up as a traditional god of prosperity.