Sho Chan Festival Walk
Photograph: Courtesy Festival Walk
  • Things to do
  • Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong

Sho-Chan Playful Studio at Festival Walk

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Time Out says

The summer fun at Festival Walk is in full swing as the shopping complex houses Hong Kong's first Sho-Chan Playful Studio from now to August 20. Featuring the adorable Japanese character Sho-Chan, the studio invites fans of all ages to immerse themselves in the character's joyful world, alongside its best buddy Kuma and little sister Chi-Chan. At the entrance, a larger-than-life Sho-Chan will be welcoming visitors, while inside sits a Sho-Chan toy production machine featuring the character's entire family in action. Fans can also try their luck at the Sho-Chan Playful Challenge game booth, where they can win limited-edition Sho-Chan paper fans. Adjacent to the studio is the Sho-Chan pop-up store, offering over 100 exclusive merchandise and collectibles, including the debut release of Sho-Chan-themed miniature figurines. 'My Festival' members can also enjoy additional shopping privileges, such as redeeming a limited-edition 3D Ears Kuma & Sho-Chan umbrella.

Details

Address
Festival Walk
80 Tat Chee Ave
Kowloon Tong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

