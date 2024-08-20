Sho-Chan Playful Studio at Festival Walk

The summer fun at Festival Walk is in full swing as the shopping complex houses Hong Kong's first Sho-Chan Playful Studio from now to August 20. Featuring the adorable Japanese character Sho-Chan, the studio invites fans of all ages to immerse themselves in the character's joyful world, alongside its best buddy Kuma and little sister Chi-Chan. At the entrance, a larger-than-life Sho-Chan will be welcoming visitors, while inside sits a Sho-Chan toy production machine featuring the character's entire family in action. Fans can also try their luck at the Sho-Chan Playful Challenge game booth, where they can win limited-edition Sho-Chan paper fans. Adjacent to the studio is the Sho-Chan pop-up store, offering over 100 exclusive merchandise and collectibles, including the debut release of Sho-Chan-themed miniature figurines. 'My Festival' members can also enjoy additional shopping privileges, such as redeeming a limited-edition 3D Ears Kuma & Sho-Chan umbrella.