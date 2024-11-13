This November, Hong Kong’s hottest bar, Gokan, is holding an exclusive cocktail event in honour of the annual Shochu & Awamori Festival. World-renowned mixologist Shingo Gokan will be at the bar on November 13 to spotlight shochu and awamori brands from each Fukuoka, Oita, Kumamoto, Miyazaki, Kagoshima, and Okinawa, as well as The SG Shochu, produced by the SG Group.



During the evening, he’ll be shaking up a series of artisanal cocktails made with these traditional Japanese spirits. Customers can also sample various shochu or awamori as highballs or on the rocks. What’s more, the bar will be blasting a curated range of popular J-pop hits throughout the night to provide a full immersion into Japanese culture.