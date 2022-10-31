Time Out says

Prepare yourself for a magical night of tricks and treats as the wicked yet lovable Disney villains stir up some trouble around the park this Halloween.

See your favourite villain take centre stage in the Let’s Get Wicked musical, or make your way to the Wicked Fun Party Zone where Cruella De Vil awaits. If you're in the mood for more mayhem, be sure to join Mickey’s Halloween Time Street Party, where upbeat music will fill the air and all your favourite Disney pals – including the mystery-solving fox LinaBell – will appear atop a giant jack-o’-lantern, together with parade performers, Vampirina, and Princess Sofia.

To top off your spooky experience, there'll also be tons of Halloween-themed merchandise as well as frightfully delicious food and drink offerings – from villainous headbands and glow-in-the-dark tattoo stickers to devilish Halloween sweet treats and creepy snack bowls! Ready for a wicked time?