Time Out says

Go big this Valentine's Day and tell the world – or at least the people across the harbour – that you're in love. This Feb 14, Sino Malls is transforming the exterior of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre & Empire Centre into a massive multimedia screen, where loved up Hongkongers will have the opportunity to write a personalised love note for their partner and see it projected across the 4,000sq m video wall. Visit S+ Reward's official website to find out how you can register for the chance to show your one-minute love message and truly impress your special someone!