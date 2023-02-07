Hong Kong
Sino Malls presents Love in the City

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui East
Sino Malls Love in the City 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Sino Malls
Go big this Valentine's Day and tell the world – or at least the people across the harbour – that you're in love. This Feb 14, Sino Malls is transforming the exterior of Tsim Sha Tsui Centre & Empire Centre into a massive multimedia screen, where loved up Hongkongers will have the opportunity to write a personalised love note for their partner and see it projected across the 4,000sq m video wall. Visit S+ Reward's official website to find out how you can register for the chance to show your one-minute love message and truly impress your special someone!

Address:
Tsim Sha Tsui Centre
66 Mody Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui East
Hong Kong

