To celebrate the launch of their new Foamies sandal series, Skechers is hosting a time-limited waterpark this summer! Covering an area of 60,000sq ft, it features a giant inflatable swimming pool decked out in slides, floating beds, a jumping castle, and a wave pool, where you can participate in a variety of events and competitions like bubble battles and skimboard challenges. And after you’ve worked up an appetite, freshen up with snacks that range from ice cream to herbal coffee and handmade teas. Complete with changing rooms and parking, this waterpark is the perfect location for your next family outing.

There is also a pop-up store on site, so make sure you grab a pair of Foamies for 20 percent off per pair. Designed for water activities, these lightweight sandals are ideal for water activities, with a long list of designs and styles such as extra cushioning, arched fit, and stronger grip to suit every taste and need. If you want to buy them ahead of your visit, you can get your tickets for the waterpark at a 20 percent discount along with your new slides.

Located beside the Ng Tung River at Shek Wu San Tsuen in Sheung Shui, the park will be open from now until September 1, and then on weekends only from September 7 to 29. Tickets start from $268, and you can find more info at summer-waterpark.com.